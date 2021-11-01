Detroit Cookie Company now open in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Detroit Cookie Company is now open in Grand Rapids!

The Detroit based company has now expanded to Ann Arbor and now the Grand Rapids area.

A gourmet cookie bakery with over 20 different varieties of cookies baked fresh each day along with other treats such as blondies, cereal bars and ice cream.

The weekends are extra special as well with homemade cinnamon rolls available first come, first serve until they are sold out.

Lots to check out at their new location off of 28th street near Costco.