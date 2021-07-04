Cooler-than-average temperatures predicted in West Michigan for mid-July

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking for a cool down, this message is for you! The Climate Prediction Center released their 8-14 day temperature outlook on Friday. West Michigan is projected to have a cooler-than-average middle of July. This outlook is specifically for July 9th through July 15th.

WXMI

The average high temperature in Grand Rapids for this time of year is 83 degrees. The average low temperature is 62 degrees. This outlook means that temperatures between July 9th through July 15th will likely be below those average temperatures.

WXMI

Most of Michigan falls under a cooler-than-average outlook, but the west coast is still under a warmer-than-average zone. The west coast has received record breaking heat recently, and they are projected to stay warm for the middle of July.

Taking a look at our current extended outlook, temperatures are projected to be in the upper 70s on Friday. That is July 9th, the first day of this Climate Prediction Center outlook.