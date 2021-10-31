Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Cooler temperatures expected this upcoming week

items.[0].videoTitle
Sunday Morning Forecast 10.31.21
Posted at 8:40 AM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 08:40:06-04

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan kicked off this Halloween Sunday with some patchy fog and a mix of sun and clouds moving in with chilly temperatures. We do have a minor chance for some rain showers today in a lake effect fashion that can push in land, but many will stay dry especially during trick-or-treating time. It's also our last day to have seasonal temperatures in the middle 50s with breezy winds and possible gusts upwards of 30 mph.

AM PLANNER Box Centered.png
3Z RPM 12KM Midwest CM.png
HALLOWEEN TRICK OR TREAT.png

This upcoming week brings some of the coolest air we have seen yest this season. All the blue colors you see here on the upper levels of the atmosphere will come rushing into our region and stay for the week. We will have daytime highs only in the 40s due to this cooler air mass.

GFS Upper Level 850 500 mb Contours.png

Minor shower chances will present themselves by midweek and they could come along with some possible snowflakes. We could have some slick spots on the roadways but nothing is set to accumulate and stick around... at least not yet. Have a safe Halloween and great week ahead!

7 Day.png

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time