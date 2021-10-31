Cooler temperatures expected this upcoming week

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan kicked off this Halloween Sunday with some patchy fog and a mix of sun and clouds moving in with chilly temperatures. We do have a minor chance for some rain showers today in a lake effect fashion that can push in land, but many will stay dry especially during trick-or-treating time. It's also our last day to have seasonal temperatures in the middle 50s with breezy winds and possible gusts upwards of 30 mph.

This upcoming week brings some of the coolest air we have seen yest this season. All the blue colors you see here on the upper levels of the atmosphere will come rushing into our region and stay for the week. We will have daytime highs only in the 40s due to this cooler air mass.

Minor shower chances will present themselves by midweek and they could come along with some possible snowflakes. We could have some slick spots on the roadways but nothing is set to accumulate and stick around... at least not yet. Have a safe Halloween and great week ahead!