Cold temperatures this week with rain and snow chances

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan will have rain chances mostly in the first half of the day with activity becoming more scattered later on. If you have outdoor plans keep an eye on radar and bring your rain gear! When we have dry time cloud cover will rule. Temperatures will push into the mid and upper 40s but once you factor in the winds we will feel like the upper 30s and lower 40s.

fox 17

Winds will pick up late this evening and continue to be strong overnight and throughout Monday with wind gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph gusts. This wind will make our temperatures feel frigid on Monday having us feel like the tens in the morning hours and 20s inn the afternoon. Bundle up!

fox 17

The Thanksgiving holiday we can expect some rainfall late on Wednesday for the busiest travel day of the year and then snowfall possible late on Thanksgiving day. We expect snow on Thanksgiving to be light scattered lake effect showers. Temperatures heading into next weekend drop back into the 30s with cloud cover. Bundle up!