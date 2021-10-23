Cloudy and cool with rain chances this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan kicked off this Saturday with chilly temperatures, clouds and a few stray showers. We will continue to hold on to the cloud cover and stray shower chance for at least the first half of the day. If we get enough clearing we might see some late day sunshine! Temperatures remain below average in the lower 50s. Fall is here!

fox 17

More widespread rainfall is on the way moving in from south to north starting Sunday afternoon and evening. This rainfall will continue through Monday evening with I-94 areas seeing the most rainfall and having it in the area the longest.

fox 17

We expect about 1 to 2 inches of rainfall from Sunday afternoon to Monday evening with the highest totals expected south around the I-94 areas.

fox 17

Fall has finally arrived and its here to stay! Temperatures are cooler this weekend keeping things below average but next week we bounce back into the mid and upper 50s closer to where we should be temperatures wise this time of year. Next week will be a bit rainy start on Wednesday. Have a great weekend!