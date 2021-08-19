City water taste and smell changes

GRAND RAPIDS — Recently, Grand Rapids City officials made a post on social media addressing comments that some days city water taste a little different. City officials say its nothing to worry about though as our water is still safe to drink. There are reasons for why Grand Rapids city water can taste or smell musty or earthy from time to time but still remaining safe to drink. The city posted the following on their Facebook page.

grand rapids city facebook

Grand Rapids water follows the requirements of the safe drinking water act as water comes from Lake Michigan working through the treatment facility along the lake shore. Eventually the water reaches the metro area serving about 320,000 people. Lake Michigan changes through the year though and at times has more algae blooms causing changes to how the city treats our water. When more carbon is added to our water it can slightly change the taste or smell of the water.

There are between 40 to 50 sampling station across the city's distribution area checking the water for chlorine residuals, fluoride components, TTA chemicals and disinfectant byproducts. Everyone has a different sensitivity to the smell and taste of water

If at any point you do have a problem or concern make sure to call the city’s non-emergency line 311 and if the attendant can’t resolve your question you will be forwarded directly to a chemist at the filtration plant.