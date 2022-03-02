Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Churches observing Ash Wednesday across the Grand Rapids Diocese

ashwednesday.jpg
Candace Monacelli
ashwednesday.jpg
Posted at 7:37 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 07:37:10-05

GRAND RAPIDS — Each year Ash Wednesday marks the start of the lent marking 46 days before Easter. Today will be the first normal observance in two years for some people after Covid-19 forced churches to get creative. Is one of the many churches holding masses across the Grand Rapids diocese observing Ash Wednesday.

During these Ash Wednesday masses a priest will place ashes which is a symbol of penance on a worshiper’s forehead in the shape of a cross. Ash Wednesday masses will continue all day long at many parishes around West Michigan. Here is a list of all the masses happening within the Grand Rapids Diocese.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News