Churches observing Ash Wednesday across the Grand Rapids Diocese

GRAND RAPIDS — Each year Ash Wednesday marks the start of the lent marking 46 days before Easter. Today will be the first normal observance in two years for some people after Covid-19 forced churches to get creative. Is one of the many churches holding masses across the Grand Rapids diocese observing Ash Wednesday.

During these Ash Wednesday masses a priest will place ashes which is a symbol of penance on a worshiper’s forehead in the shape of a cross. Ash Wednesday masses will continue all day long at many parishes around West Michigan. Here is a list of all the masses happening within the Grand Rapids Diocese.