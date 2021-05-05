Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with healthy, flavorful food

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's fiesta time! Cinco de Mayo is here and it's time to celebrate with delicious Mexican food.

But before your order those tacos or make that at-home margarita, Blue Cross Blue Shield's health and wellness spokesperson Shanthi Appelo has some tips to make your fiesta a healthy one.

It's certainly okay to indulge in favorite foods once in a while, but some foods you may have thought were healthy at Mexican restaurants could surprise you.

Taco salad often comes along with a deep-fried tortilla bowl – opt for a plate instead

It’s no secret black beans are healthy, but refried beans are often prepared with lard and bacon, driving up the saturated fat content and calories

Hard tacos are fried, so it’s best to choose soft tacos

Nachos, chimichangas, chalupas, taquitos, chile relleno are most likely deep-fried

The healthiest foods to pick at Mexican restaurants:

Make salsa the star of the show – use salsa to dress up the meal rather than just with chips. Salsa and guacamole are better choices than cheese sauces and sour cream

Chicken fajitas – the colorful vegetables are loaded in fiber and nutrients while the chicken is flavorful and a great source of protein

The skinny on skinny margaritas:

Simple syrup is the culprit to the sugar overload in most margaritas. Opt for a margarita on the rocks with tequila, triple sec and lime juice and ask for simple syrup on the side to control the sweetness

Restaurant food is likely high in sodium already – opting for no salt rim may help skip the bloat the next day.

Cinco de Mayo at home recipe highlights: