Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Downtown Rockford has been celebrating St. Patrick's Day since last weekend and continues the festivities today! The whole family can win prizes searching for hidden leprechauns around town or play some putt-putt! Adults get to enjoy their green beer in the designated refreshment area and shop the local merchants earning gold coins for the Luck of the Draw contest! See a full list of events at their website here.
Posted at 6:53 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 06:53:48-04
