Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in downtown Rockford

items.[0].videoTitle
Rockford St. Patrick's Day
Posted at 6:53 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 06:53:48-04

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Downtown Rockford has been celebrating St. Patrick's Day since last weekend and continues the festivities today! The whole family can win prizes searching for hidden leprechauns around town or play some putt-putt! Adults get to enjoy their green beer in the designated refreshment area and shop the local merchants earning gold coins for the Luck of the Draw contest! See a full list of events at their website here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time