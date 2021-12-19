Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Breezy start to the work week with dry conditions for several days

items.[0].videoTitle
Sunday Morning Forecast 12.19.21
Posted at 7:10 AM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 07:10:59-05

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan will kick off our Sunday calm and quiet conditions sitting under a mostly cloudy sky. We can plan on mostly to partly cloudy skies today with the best sunshine chances as you travel inland. Winds will slowly pick up out of the southwest to 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures expected to stay in the lower 30s.

AM PLANNER Box Centered.png

Breezy winds expected on Monday with southwest winds. Gusts can be seen upwards of 30 to 35 mph winds with the strongest in the first half of the day. Monday is also forecasted to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

DMA RPM Wind Speed Gust Direction.png

The upcoming week is really quiet as we stay dry until Thursday. Christmas Eve and Christmas day present rain and snow mix chances, but there are still a lot of questions out with this system coming in so make sure to check up often for updates and changes. Have a great week!

7 Day.png

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time