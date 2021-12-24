Watch
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Dec. 24–31)

Posted at 8:54 AM, Dec 24, 2021
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.

READ MORE: Benton Harbor urged to use bottled water due to lead risk

Friday, Dec. 24

  • 12 - 3 p.m. - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations and New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Sunday, Dec. 26

  • 2 - 4 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
  • 4 - 6 pm - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, Dec. 27

  • 12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
  • 4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Tuesday, Dec. 28

  • 12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
  • 4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday, Dec. 29

  • 12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
  • 4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Thursday, Dec. 30

  • 12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
  • 4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Friday, Dec. 31

  • 12 - 3 p.m. - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations and New Covenant Community Baptist Church

For the latest on water distribution dates, times and locations in Benton Harbor click here.

