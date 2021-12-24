Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Dec. 24–31)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.

Friday, Dec. 24

12 - 3 p.m. - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations and New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Sunday, Dec. 26

2 - 4 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 pm - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, Dec. 27

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Tuesday, Dec. 28

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday, Dec. 29

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Thursday, Dec. 30

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Friday, Dec. 31

12 - 3 p.m. - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations and New Covenant Community Baptist Church