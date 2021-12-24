Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Dec. 24–31)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.
READ MORE: Benton Harbor urged to use bottled water due to lead risk
Friday, Dec. 24
- 12 - 3 p.m. - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations and New Covenant Community Baptist Church
Sunday, Dec. 26
- 2 - 4 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4 - 6 pm - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations
Monday, Dec. 27
- 12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church
Tuesday, Dec. 28
- 12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
Wednesday, Dec. 29
- 12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
- 4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
Thursday, Dec. 30
- 12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
- 4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations
Friday, Dec. 31
- 12 - 3 p.m. - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations and New Covenant Community Baptist Church
For the latest on water distribution dates, times and locations in Benton Harbor click here.