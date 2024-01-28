Above average temperatures continue this week and next week

GRAND RAPIDS — The winter warmth continues as we wrap up January and kick off the month of February. Below is a look at our temperature trend this week as we keep daytime highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. At times this is almost a good 10 degrees above average.

fox 17

We will continue this trend into next week as we start February. The climate predication center puts us in above average temperatures for the next 8 to 14 days. This gives us a 60 to 80 percent chance to hold on to these temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s.

fox 17

Stay with the Fox 17 weather team for all the latest updates.