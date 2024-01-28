Above average temperatures continue this week and next week

GRAND RAPIDS — The winter warmth continues as we wrap up January and kick off the month of February. Below is a look at our temperature trend this week as we keep daytime highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. At times this is almost a good 10 degrees above average.
We will continue this trend into next week as we start February. The climate predication center puts us in above average temperatures for the next 8 to 14 days. This gives us a 60 to 80 percent chance to hold on to these temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s.
