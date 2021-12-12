A white Christmas is looking less and less likely

GRAND RAPIDS — Temperatures will be the name of the game for the next few weeks. The warmer temperature profile we will be in will make it very hard to have snow develop and keep it around for our Christmas holiday. This time of year our average day time high temperature should be in the upper to lower 30s and we will be staying above that average for the foreseeable future. The Climate Prediction Center continues to put us in above average temperatures leading into and on Christmas.

According to the National Weather Service, since December first we have only had 3.4 inches of snowfall in Grand Rapids. This is 2.8 inches of snowfall short from where we should be on average at this point in the month. We have seen our first snowfall of course and first full inch of snow we just have not been able to hold on to it with our warmer temperature profile.

These temperatures continue this week pushing towards 60 degrees by midweek. Those warmer temperatures will be accompanied with light rain showers and then temperatures will drop back into the 30s with a rain and snow mix next weekend. Even with these rain and snow mix chances we still think the chances of a white snowy Christmas are looking less and less likely.