A sunny & mild weekend around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS — Welcome to a sunny and mild weekend! We finally will break up the cloud cover after a record breaking cloudy January. Not only will we hold on to our sunny skies this week but we will carry those sunshine chances into next week. Expect to stay dry now through next Thursday before rain arrives.

fox 17

The warmer temperatures will last too not only this week but likely into next week as well. On average we should be around 31 degrees for an average day time high this time of year. Much of this week we will be pushing a good 10-15 degrees above average.

fox 17

Get outside and enjoy the nice week and start to the work week ahead!