A partly cloudy and warm Sunday with showers and storms on the way

GRAND RAPIDS — Sunday morning some folks mainly along and north of I-96 had a few light rains showers to kick off the day. Mostly West Michigan will have a mix of sun and clouds for our daylight hours gaining more cloud cover as we had into the evening hours. No wind advisory today but winds will still be breezy especially along the lake shore with wind gusts upwards of 20-30 mph. The southwest flow of the winds will aid to pump in warmer air pushing afternoon highs towards 80 degrees.

Showers and storms are on the way arriving overnight tonight and sticking around through Tuesday. As we work closer to Monday morning showers and storm will become widespread for a time before switching back to a scattered pattern for much of Monday. When we aren't having showers or storms expect cloudy skies. Tuesday will be mainly dry and cloudy, but we can't rule out a few lingering showers.

We expect around a quarter to a half an inch of rainfall for most across West Michigan through Tuesday evening.

After this unsettled pattern we will have dry and cooler air move in for the rest of the week. Temperatures will drop back into the 50s starting on Thursday pushing us below average as daytime highs should be in the lower to middle 60s at the start of May.