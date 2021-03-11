A new outlook on stress and how to better improve your overall health

Stress, it’s a word that has taken on a whole new meaning over the past year.

But have you ever thought about the impact it truly has on your body? Dr. Michael Williams is a Chiropractor and Internal Health Specialist who focuses on just that.

“There's this big gap sometimes between sick enough to show up on tests and feeling good enough to be where you want to be. And that's sort of where I live, that's sort of what I do, is to help people that feel like they can't get out of where they are. We need to say, your body is telling us something, we have to ask the right questions, we have to speak its language .”

Dr. Williams says it all comes down to stress. He says there’s three subcategories of stress: mechanical, emotional, and nutritional.

“Sort of like if I asked you to build me a Lego set and only gave you half the pieces, you're not going to have what you need, and it's not going to look right when you're done. If we don't think about the whole body, if we don't think about the mechanical, emotional, and nutritional sides of things, then there is sometimes a piece that is missing. It's going to mean that person can't get where they want to be, they can't achieve the total health that they're looking for.”

Check out the story above to see the way Dr. Williams says you can tackle those three things in your life right now.

