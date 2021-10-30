A mainly dry weekend with seasonal temperatures

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan can have a lingering light spotty shower or drizzle to kick off your Saturday while we wait for a low pressure system to our south to completely move east and take the rain away. We will dry out and see decreasing cloud cover leading to late day sunshine with seasonal temperatures.

fox 17

We expect a mainly dry day for Halloween tomorrow! There is an isolated chance for some minor lake effect rain shower chances, but majority of West Michigan should stay mainly dry during trick-or-treating time frame. Plan on mostly cloudy to partly sunny conditions with seasonal temperatures as well!

fox 17

fox 17

Some of the coolest air this season arrives next week as we kick off November with daytime highs only in the 40s. Shower chances mainly Tuesday and Wednesday with the possibility of some snowflakes mixing in. Stay tuned!