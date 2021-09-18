A beautiful weekend with lots of sunshine

GRAND RAPIDS — A calm and beautiful start to the day with a little cloud cover leading into an abundance of sunshine plus a cooler northeast wind. Temperatures expected to be cooler than yesterday but still above average for this time of year. We should be having daytime highs at 73 degrees at this point in September.

The next few days will usher in a little more moisture and warmth bringing back sticky humidity through Tuesday. We will have an unsettled pattern to start the week but once we get behind a passing cold front on Tuesday we will welcome back more comfortable and cooler air.

Monday we will bring in additionally cloud cover before rain chances arrive in the second half of the day. We will see moisture from the gulf build in leading to these showers before more shower and storm chances arrive on Tuesday with the passing of a cold front. Behind that cold front we will hold on to lingering showers until Wednesday.

We will be on a temperatures roller coaster this week as we warm up to end the weekend and start the week before ushering in the first official day of fall on Wednesday with temperatures down in the 60s. Friday we are back in the 70s with sunshine! Make it a great weekend!