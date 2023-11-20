Holiday Hike Challenge encourages you to explore Michigan's nature trails, win prizes!

The Land Conservancy of West Michigan is giving families the opportunity to explore, learn, and even a chance to win prizes while exploring Michigan's great outdoors during the Holiday Hike Challenge.

Families and explorers of all ages are invited to join a scavenger hunt for red bows hung at 16 nature preserves throughout West Michigan. Participants are challenged to find a bow, take a photo, and submit it to be entered into a raffle for prizes donated by local artists and businesses in the area.

Participants get bonus points if they correctly identify the tree species the bow is affixed to.

The challenge begins November 20 and runs through the end of the year.

Learn more about the Holiday Hike Challenge at naturenearby.org