‘He’s tough little guy': Mother describes infant son’s ‘terrifying’ journey battling RSV

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Like much of the country, Respiratory Syncytial Virus is hitting West Michigan kids and hospitals hard. Tiffany McDonald has been witnessing the impact firsthand since November 18, when her 12-week-old son Killian was admitted to Helen Devos Children’s Hospital.

“Terrifying. We spent 3 months in the hospital while I was pregnant, and then another month in the NICU,” McDonald said during an interview with FOX 17 on Tuesday. “We’ve only been home for about five weeks before we had to turn right around and come back. And, he’s tough little guy. He’s been fighting the whole time.”

McDonald said it all began a few days before the 18th, when Killian wasn’t feeling well after his older siblings were feeling sick. He was coughing a little. But, when he stopped eating she took him to see his primary care doctor, who said it was probably a cold.

However, his health got worse, so the family took him to the emergency room at Mackinac Straits.

“We were there for a few hours before they decided that we needed to go. He was born in the NICU in Traverse City so that’s where we went,” McDonald said. “So, we went to Munson by ambulance and then was there a little over a day and they decided that we needed more care than they could provide. So, we were airlifted here to Helen DeVos.”

That was around 1 a.m. on Friday, November 18. McDonald quickly learned that they weren't the only family experiencing this.

“We are in the middle of what some people might call an unprecedented surge. And, not only RSV — Respiratory Syncytial Virus — infections, but also many other viral infections that’s causing patients to be admitted to the hospital. Here at Helen DeVos Children’s hospital, we have seen that very clearly on a day in and day out basis,” said Dr. Hossain Marandi of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. “Overall, we have seen a significant increase in the number of patients that are seeking care both in our emergency rooms, as well as on our in-patient spaces, be it on the floors or in our intensive care units.”

DeVos and Dr. Marandi held a Zoom news conference on Tuesday, describing the impact RSV is having on their hospital. He said 1/3 of all of their patients are battling RSV. Specifically, 51 kids have RSV and 20 of them are in the ICU. Earlier this week, Corewell Health requested more beds for DeVos to help meet the demand.

“We are, at the same time, staffing those beds by redistributing our pediatric [department] with capable staff from other areas that are able to be spared to come to these areas,” Dr. Marandi said.

McDonald said she heard that the hospital was doubling up patients in rooms and that they’re opening up additional areas to accommodate everyone. However, they’ve been great in making sure all patients are taken care of, including Killian.

“He’s got an incubator tube. He’s got a tube in his nose for feeding,” McDonald said. “When he arrived he had IVs in his scalp and his arm. Now he’s got one in his hand and a mainline in his neck.”

Killian’s been awake a few times this week, she said. However, they don’t know how long he’ll be at DeVos. She believes the best way to beat the virus is for people to not kiss children and to practice good hygiene.

“Don’t kiss any babies that aren’t yours,” McDonald said. “No snuggling. You know, wash your hands. And, I know the mask is inconvenient but wear the mask if you’re going [for a] visit. It’s, it’s really important.”