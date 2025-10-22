Hard-to-detect breast cancer cases rising at alarming rate, new research shows

A type of breast cancer that's notoriously difficult to spot in routine mammograms is becoming much more common, according to new research that highlights a concerning trend in women's health.

Rates of invasive lobular carcinoma have increased by nearly 3% each year over the past decade, according to research published by the American Cancer Society. In comparison, rates of all other breast cancers have risen by just under 1% a year.

Invasive lobular carcinoma — or ILC — is now behind more than one in 10 cases of breast cancer nationwide. That's about 47,000 people a year.

ILC begins in milk-producing glands and then spreads to nearby tissue. It's hard to detect because the cancer cells don't form a defined mass that shows up in mammograms.

Instead, it spreads in thin strands that appear as normal breast tissue on medical images.

Doctors say that because ILC is strongly linked to hormones, changes in hormone exposure could be a contributor. The ages at which women have children and start menopause have shifted over the years.

Rising rates of obesity and alcohol use could also be to blame.

Doctors say a breast ultrasound or breast MRI can provide a more detailed view of this elusive cancer and are especially important to consider if you have a higher risk or family history of breast cancer.

