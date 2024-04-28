GRPD: 16 year-old in hospital after being shot in back

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenager is in the hospital after being shot in the back early Sunday morning, investigators say.

We're told it happened last night around 4:10 a.m. on the 700 block of Southeast Ardmore Street. GRPD says a suspect shot from outside into a house, hitting a 16-year-old in the back.

GRPD says the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is not cooperating with their investigation.

Police say they executed a search warrant at the home where the shooting took place, but they're still looking for a suspect.

Fox 17 will be sure to keep you updated as we learn more.