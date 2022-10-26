‘They’re really needed for students': Calvin senior petitions to have school keep LGBTQ-affirming professors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In June, the Christian Reformed Church, which established Calvin University, voted 131-45 to codify homosexuality as a sin. It’s a decision that didn’t sit well with many people like student Ellie Jones.

She was so upset she considered transferring.

“Basically they had a sit-in meeting this summer that decided that homosexuality and LGBTQ+ was a confessional issue within the church, meaning that people who are in sex same relationships can’t serve in the church,” Jones said during an interview with Fox 17 in mid-October. “People who are office bearers — like elders, deacons, professors at Calvin — are expected to believe that homosexuality is a sin.”

The decision ultimately led to the formal dismissal of a professor who officiated a same sex wedding 2021, she said. Two others quit in protest.

Jones wasn't the only student who considered leaving, she said. But, she had a change of heart.

“I kind of decided this summer, when I was considering transferring, that we need people in both camps,” Jones said. “We need people who are going to leave in protest to put that financial and public pressure on the university. But, we also need people who are going to stay and pick up those broken pieces.”

So, she decided to put together a petition. It's already gained over 390 signatures and has been shared multiple times on social media.

“This petition’s basically saying that any faculty who have signed what’s called a gravamen — like a grievance — or have dissented from the position that they be kept at Calvin,” Jones said. “Saying that they’re really needed for students here and asking the board and the administration to do kind of their duty and what they’ve agreed to do [which is] protect and defend the professors against any backlash that they may face from, you know, more conservative folks in the denomination who aren’t connected to the university.”

Fox 17 reached out to Calvin University, who provided the following statement on the petition:

“While Calvin University affirms and upholds the confessional standards and sincerely held religious beliefs of the Christian Reformed Church in North America (CRCNA), it also has a long history of accommodating a range of faculty perspectives on specific doctrinal issues. In accordance with established principles and procedures, Calvin University's Professional Status Committee has reviewed some faculty members' disagreements with one aspect of the official CRCNA position regarding human sexuality. The Board will make the final decision regarding whether to accept, reject or modify the PSC's recommendations in each case.”

“Though the petition in question has yet to be delivered to the Board, the leadership of Calvin University deeply values input from the student body and others in our community about matters that affect the on-campus experience. We seek to listen, learn, and incorporate student perspectives into our decision-making alongside numerous other factors. While we understand that not every student will agree with every decision we make, our desire is that Calvin University be a place where even our disagreements are characterized by civility and respect for one another.”

According to Calvin's website, the Board of Trustees is expect to meet Thursday at 8 a.m.

Jones said the petition is not an attack on anyone. She plans to deliver it soon.

“This is just advocating that people who are affirming be allowed to stay and be allowed to affirm queer students,” Jones said. “Because just having one affirming person in a space has shown to decrease suicidality for queer people and that is so important.”