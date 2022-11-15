Got pumpkins? Some sheep in Delhi Charter Township want them

LANSING, Mich. — It’s the countdown to Christmas, and for many, that means packing up the Halloween decorations and tossing out rotten jack-o’-lanterns. But, before you give your pumpkins the boot, consider dropping them off at the Delhi Charter Township Recycling Center.

The recycling center will be feeding the donated pumpkins to their on-site sheep.

“It's been about six or seven years ago, we decided to start a collection period at our recycling center,” said Environmental Coordinator Allen Bryant.

Bryant said that most pumpkins are suitable for the sheep but those that have been painted or have other decorations will not be accepted.

There currently is no deadline for when the center will stop collecting pumpkins.

“We’ll do it for a couple of weeks, and we’ll see if they start to taper off. Then, we’ll put a notice on Facebook saying we’re no longer accepting pumpkins,” said Bryant.

Residents can drop off pumpkins 24/7 at the center located at 1418 Grovenburg Road.

