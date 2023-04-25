GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley gives abortion policy speech

On the same day that President Biden officially launched his 2024 campaign, one of his potential Republican challengers tried to stake out a new position on one of the most divisive topics in politics: Abortion.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Tuesday called for compromise on the contentious issue.

"We should be able to agree that contraception should be more available, not less. And we can all agree that women who get abortions should not be jailed. A few have even called for the death penalty. That's the least pro-life position I can possibly imagine," said Haley.

At the same time, Republican-led states around the country continue to pass restrictive measures. On Monday, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum signed a new abortion ban, with very limited exceptions. The law allows abortions in the case of rape or incest, but only up to 6 weeks into a pregnancy. Abortion is also allowed if needed to save the life of the pregnant woman.

"We have to face this reality. The pro-life laws that have passed in strongly Republican states will not be approved at the federal level. That's just a fact," said Haley.

Haley's speech came the same day President Joe Biden announced he's running for reelection in a video message that included promises of protecting women's reproductive rights.

A recent NBC News poll found 58% of the country says abortion should be legal in all or most cases. But within the growing Republican presidential field, most candidates have pledged to limit abortion access. Haley avoided the typical abortion talking points that focus on the number of weeks into a pregnancy, or allowing exceptions for certain emergencies or situations. She said focusing on those issues isn't the way to find common ground.

