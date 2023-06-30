Golfer Joel Dahmen makes good on promise to buy Detroiters drinks after Lions beat Packers

(WXYZ) — PGA Tour golfer Joel Dahmen is making good on his promise to buy drinks for Detroiters after the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers in January.

Dahmen, who is from Washington and is a Seattle Seahawks fan, tweeted "Holy cow! I can’t believe the Lions are sending MY Seahawks to the playoffs. Beers for everyone in Detroit this summer."

You may remember, the Lions eliminated the Packers from playoff contention and allowed the Seahawks to slide into the final spot.

Dahmen arrived on site this week, and on Tuesday tweeted asking about beer prices at the course.

Instead of beers though, Dahmen is picking up the tab for cans of The Finnish Long Drink at J's Penalty Box in Ferndale after each of his rounds.

He said he's buying 10 Long Drinks for every birdie he and Rickie Fowler make during each round.

Reminder: for every birdie I make, playing with @RickieFowler, I’ve got 10 @thelongdrink’s waiting at J’s Penalty Box.



Show them this tweet and see if any are available! Maybe I’ll meet you there?🤷🏻‍♂️#BirdieTime #DET @RocketClassic



22726 Woodward Ave,

Ferndale, MI 48220 — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) June 29, 2023

Dahmen and Fowler made a combined 11 birdies on Thursday, meaning 110 free Long Drinks for Detroiters.