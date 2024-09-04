It's Match Day! 'Book' donations to be doubled by Scripps Howard Foundation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you give a child a book… It’s the guiding principle —and the name— of our parent company’s nation-wide literacy campaign.

September is National Literacy Month, and today is a special day because the Scripps Howard Foundation is matching all donations up to $175K!

FOX 17 visited Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School in Grand Rapids to see just how bright futures can be if you give a child a book.

“Books are kind of everything about what we do here at school,” Jessica Schwarz, Principal at Caesar Chavez Elementary School told FOX 17. “They serve as mirrors so students can have the wonderful things about themselves reflected back to them— They serve as windows for us to see through.”

It’s through that window the Scripps Howard Foundation and FOX 17 hope to help more kids pass by building their very own at-home library.

Not all readers are the same—which is a good thing, because not all books are the same.

“I like reading graphic novels, comic books, and like some of some books that are made from Dave Pilkey, Reina Telecommer, I don't know how to spell her last name,” Anthony— a 4th grader at Cesar E. Chavez, told FOX 17.

No matter if you know the author’s name, their words can mean the world to readers of any age.

“It helps me learn more words. Think more English. Think more Spanish,” Anthony said. “To remind me of those words makes me think I'm in a dream of thinking full of words and having fun.”

Whether helping them with their lessons, entertaining them, teaching culture or history, or transporting them to mystical realms, books help children connect with friends, family, teachers, and more, sense of the world around them, and give them the stepping stone to the best life has to offer.

“Books in general, they encourage,” says teacher, Kurt Sheneman. “Anything that encourages literacy is going to enhance and enrich their lives.”

A good book can do all of that—and there’s no reason to keep that magic confined to the classroom. Having and reading books in the home helps kids wind down, learn more, and spend quality time with their loved ones.

Every $6 donated buys a book for kids in West Michigan during the campaign—today, that $6 will be doubled by a matching donation from the Scripps Howard Foundation to buy 2 books.

“Having a home library an opportunity to read and connect with, you know, beloved grown-ups and special people,” says Schwarz of the If You Give a Child a Book campaign and the impact books can have on families. “… Being able to expand a home library with new books that are up to date and engaging and interesting. And then to be able to do that side by side with parents and caregivers at home is a big, a big part of it.”

FOX 17 has been humbled by West Michigan in past campaigns which enabled us to support students at 3 Grand Rapids Public Schools.

We hope to continue that impact this year and beyond.

To donate, text WXMI to 50155, or click here.