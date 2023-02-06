You can get paid $1,000 to watch movies like ‘Steel Magnolias’ and ‘A League of Their Own’

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you prefer celebrating Valentine’s Day (or Galentine’s Day, rather), with your bestie, there’s now a chance you can get paid to do something you’ll probably be doing anyway: watching movies!

Shane Co. is looking for someone willing to binge-watch “gal pal” movies like “Sex and the City” and “Princess Diaries.” One lucky winner will get paid $1,000 to watch 10 movies that “encapsulate the true meaning of strong, female friendships.”

While you can watch the films alone, you can also invite your best friend or multiple friends over for a few movie marathons. To apply, you must love movies with female leads, have the ability to watch 10 movies within a two-week time frame and be willing to answer questions about each movie.

You must be 18 years or older to apply and you must submit your entry by Wednesday, Feb. 15. To apply, just fill out the form on Shane Co.’s website. You’ll need to include information like why you should be chosen and what your ideal Galentine’s Day looks like.

The winner will be announced on March 1 and will receive a $1,000 payment, plus a $50 Amazon gift card that can be used to rent the movies on the list.

The movies you’ll be required to watch are:

“Sex and the City”

“Thelma and Louise”

“Bride Wars”

“Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”

“Princess Diaries”

“The First Wives Club”

“Clueless”

“Baby Mama”

“Steel Magnolias”

“A League of Their Own”

If chosen, keep in mind that you’ll be watching the films in March, so you may want to plan a separate Galentine’s Day celebration.

Even if you’re not chosen, you can still celebrate and watch all of these films by renting or purchasing them on Amazon. Rental fees start at just $2.99 and some DVDs, like “The First Wives Club” are priced at just $4.99.

You can round-out your girls’ night by whipping up some fun recipes like this red wine chocolate cake or this cherry cheesecake dip.

Happy Galentine’s Day!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.