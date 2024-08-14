Free car seats are available to parents, here’s how to qualify

Even before they’re born, kids are expensive. They need all the new baby basics, including a car seat — which can be pricey, even if you go for a low-budget option. Experts advise against buying a used car seat, simply because they do have expiration dates, and it’s difficult to verify when they were purchased and if they’ve ever been involved in a collision.

The good news is that a free car seat may be available to you, if you know where to look! We’ve done the research, and here are some of the best places you can go for an infant or convertible car seat to keep your tot safe when you’re on the road.

National Car Seat Programs

If you’re already on Medicaid, or your kids are covered under the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), it’s worth checking to see if your state offers a free car seat as part of its program. You’ll have to meet eligibility requirements to receive the benefit — and if you aren’t already enrolled, find your state here to begin the Medicaid application process and visit HealthCare.gov to learn about CHIP.

If you’re enrolled in WIC (the supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants, and Children), you might also be eligible to receive a free car seat. The WIC program may provide vouchers that can be used toward purchasing a car seat, or could offer assistance in other ways depending on what state you’re in.

Family Resource Centers

These organizations, found in communities across the nation, help families with all kinds of essentials, from free diapers and formula to even help with registering for school. They may be affiliated with a particular church or community group — for example, some offer services primarily for recent immigrants or refugees.

Try a Google search for “family resource center near me” to locate resources in your area. If they can’t directly help with a car seat, they’ll likely point you in the right direction.

Contact 211

Anybody struggling to make ends meet can dial 211 and ask for help — and that includes help getting a car seat. (Other basic needs, like food, rent assistance and bill payments, are covered too.) The beauty is that you don’t have to get referred to other programs, since all the help you need is right there. When you call 211, you’ll get connected to your nearest 211 call center, which means you receive local assistance.

Backed by United Way, 211 services are available to 309 million people, or 94.6% of the U.S. population, throughout all 50 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico. In 2023, they responded to more than 15 million calls and 42,00 requests per day.

Statewide Car Seat Programs

As well as national programs, every state has its own programs to provide free car seat education, installation and safety checks. Some of them might just provide free or reduced-price car seats if you’re in need. The blog Safe Convertible Car Seats has links to the right department in every state.

Your Hospital or Doctor

Hospitals don’t typically offer car seats for free, but some of them may have assistance to ensure that all families have access to a safe car seat for their newborn. Others might not provide them for free, but could have them available at a greatly reduced price or even allow you to borrow them for the short term.

Alternatively, they may be able to help you find a local organization that does provide free car seats. To be discharged from the hospital after giving birth, you’re required to have a car seat installed, so hospitals do need to take into account your budget when they’re helping you source a car seat. Contact your hospital ahead of your due date or consult your OB/GYN for advice. Just remember that eligibility requirements vary across organizations.

Church, Fire Department Or Police Station

You might be able to get a free car seat from your local police station, fire department and religious institutions. Police officers and firefighters are professionally trained and often offer programs for free installation of car seats, at the very least. You can also lean on your local religious center to help, which might include putting you in contact with a local charity or program that provides essential supplies to families in need.

Unfortunately, there’s no convenient single source for free car seats, so you’ll have to do some research to find one that’s right for you. When it comes to the safety of your most precious passengers, however, it’s worth the extra effort.

