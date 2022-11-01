History of Halloween: FOX 17 Unfiltered style

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We hope everyone had a happy and healthy Halloween weekend filled with lots of creative costumes and delicious candy.

FOX 17 Unfiltered wanted to help you learn a little more about the history of this holiday, scary story style.

In order to do that, we have to take you back 2,000 years in the past.

Celtic culture commanded Western Europe at the time.

The Celts were known to have unusual traditions. They started their new year on November 1 every year, signaling the end of summer and the beginning of a long, dark and cold winter.

On October 31, they believed the living and dead were as close as possible. The dividing line between them essentially disappeared for one night.

For the Celts, this was cause for a celebration, putting together a frightening festival called Samhain (pronounced SAH-win).

The Celts burnt crops and animals as sacrifices to the deities. The Celts themsevles wore costumes that were made out of animal heads and skins.

Fast forward to the eight century, when Pope Gregory III made a proclamation - November 1 is now called All Saints Day.

Consequently, the night before shall be known as All Hallows Eve, eventually becoming Halloween.

