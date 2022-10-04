Hamilton 7th graders raise and lower middle school flag every day

HAMILTON, Mich. — As the sun rises over Hamilton Middle School, so does the American flag.

"The stars represent the 50 states, and the red and white stripes represent the 13 colonies," explains seventh grader Nate McAvoy of Hamilton Middle School.

Monday through Friday, morning and afternoon, he and Cohen Polet were tapped to take on the task.

"They're a couple of my favorite students,” says Dean of Students Ken Lentz, “and I knew they were boy scouts, and I knew they would immediately respond by, ‘Absolutely, Mr. Lentz, we are willing to take on that responsibility.’"

It’s a responsibility these seventh graders don't take lightly.

Hamilton Community Schools

"That's really, like, the least we can do is at least raise and lower the flag every day," says Polet.

It’s a necessary role that needs filling.

"Our flag had been disrupted the last couple of years, couldn't find anybody that was willing to take on the responsibility," says Lentz.

And they’re doing it without complaints.

"It feels pretty good knowing that I can be trusted to this stuff," says Polet.

"You gotta have respect for the flag and your country," adds McAvoy.

Of course, there’s a little bit of fun mixed in.

The pair is setting an example for their peers.

Hamilton Community Schools

Bringing this flag back to the school sets a standard that we all believe and be in the good," says Lentz.

Nate and Cohen, though, are just thankful for the opportunity.

"It just seems like a nice thing to do," says McAvoy.

Nate and Cohen are members of the local Boy Scout Troop 333 in Hamilton.

That's where they learned the importance of respecting the flag, along with other skills that will help them later in life.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube