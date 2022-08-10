Grand Rapids artist highlights need for representation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new mural in Grand Rapids called “Play with Me” aims to highlight the city’s Latinx community.

The message behind this bright and inviting piece of art, located at Aleman Auto Repair on South Division, is “representation.”

Hugo Claudin, at artist behind the project, is an immigrant from Guadalajara, Mexico.

Claudin told FOX 17 that he’s watched the Latinx community face unnecessary challenges, while struggling to feel a sense of belonging.

“I lived in Grand Rapids for almost 15 years without speaking a single word of Spanish and I felt very along here, so being out here in the community, talking in Spanish with the residents and letting them know that they were built into the artwork was a very satisfying and gratifying experience for me,” Claudin said.

The mural also includes nods to Honduras, which is where the auto shop’s owner is from.

Claudin says the biggest focus is a little boy playing with bubbles, who’s based on a boy named Sincere.

“I wanted to make something that really involves people and what a better way than to have somebody that lives here, seeing himself on the wall,” Claudin added.

Claudin even made the mural interactive by adding foot holes to climb.

It’s the latest installment of the Diatribe’s 49507 Project in which the nonprofit uses art to empower young people and raise awareness for social issues.

Claudin said he has been involved with the downtown creative scene since the 1980s.

To see more of his work, head to his Instagram page.

