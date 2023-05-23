Franca's Pizzeria to donate 200 pizzas to the homeless in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In celebration of its one-year anniversary, Franca’s Pizzeria has announced that it will collaborate with Dégagé Ministries to donate 200 pizzas to the homeless in Grand Rapids.

“This will be a yearly tradition and to bring the whole community together, we will determine the number of pizzas for next year based on the number of pizzas we sell on our anniversary day, May 23rd, and the day after, May 24th,” said Franca’s Pizzeria Owner and CFO Davide Uccello.

Next year, the pizzeria hopes to donate 300 pizzas to the homeless.

Dégagé Ministries is a non-profit organization that provides services and support to homeless and disadvantaged individuals in Grand Rapids.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Franca’s Pizzeria on this initiative,” said Emanuel Phillips, volunteer manager of Dégagé Ministries. “The donation of 200 pizzas will make a significant impact on our ability to provide meals to those in need in our community.”

“Franca’s Pizzeria is grateful for the support of the Grand Rapids community over the past year,” said Uccello. “We are proud to be a locally owned pizzeria that is dedicated to bringing the community together and making a positive impact in our underserved community.”

More information on Franca’s Pizzeria can be found on its website.

