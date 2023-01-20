Explore, Dream, Discover -- Grand Haven is welcoming a children's museum!

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — Coming soon to Grand Haven— the perfect space your family to play and learn.

At least that’s the hope of Grand Haven Children’s Museum founder, Rachel Dody.

The grand opening is still a few years away-- but -- there's a vision already in the works.

Dody says she felt inspired after spending a lot of time driving around West Michigan to go to other children's museums.

Now she wants to bring that magic to her own community.

And her 3 kids are pitching in to make this dream a reality.

“My seven-year-old, having been to all these children's museums. She wants to have one here so badly,” Rachel Dody, Founder of the Grand Haven Children's Museum. “She wants to start a lemonade stand to donate money. So that so that it happens, you know so you'll see us out this summer with our lemonade stand at our little table, raising money for the Children's Museum.”

Rachel says potential experiences would include celebrating the coast guard and Grand Haven's natural resources.

The museum’s board met for the very first time this week and are working on applying for their non-profit status.

They are also working with the city to figure out the best location to build a brand-new building.

But if you want to get involved, donate, or learn more; visit their Facebook page or their website.