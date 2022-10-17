Eastern Floral to 'Petal it Forward,' bring smiles to downtown GR this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amid the gloomy weather we’ve had recently, Eastern Floral and the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan are intent on bringing smiles to people’s faces this week.

Petal it Forward is a nationwide campaign with thousands of participating florists each year for the past seven years.

This Wednesday, workers plan to distribute 1,000 donated bouquets to strangers in Grand Rapids.

Those who receive those flowers can choose to hold on to them or present them to someone else who could use some cheering up.

Studies reveal 80% of people love receiving flowers and 88% love giving them.

“The years before COVID, everybody just found joy in giving and receiving. But I would say especially since then, when we were kind of kept away from each other and not able to be around our communities as much,” says Eastern Floral President Rachael Vander Heide. “Being able to give somebody flowers and then giving them the opportunity to pass those along has really brightened people's days.”

They gave FOX 17’s Max Goldwasser and his photographer, Troy, some flowers to start. Max says it definitely made them happier on Monday, which was wet and cloudy for most of the day.

“It's good for our mental health to have flowers,” Rachael adds. “They really do make us happier.”

The campaign has expanded since its early beginnings, which has allowed them to distribute more bouquets in the last few years.

Workers will be found at the following locations Wednesday starting at 9 a.m.:

Corner of Monroe and Pearl (Amway/Starbucks)

(Amway/Starbucks) Rosa Park Circle/GRAM

Calder Plaza

Blue Bridge

Michigan Avenue (Make-A-Wish building)

We’re told all of Eastern Floral’s staff members want to be a part of the event.

If you’d like to help spread love and kindness, you can grab a bouquet and pass them out too!

