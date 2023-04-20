Earth Day March in Grand Rapids on Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN — Earth day is celebrated each and every year to honor the achievements of the environmental movement, in addition to raising awareness as to why we need to protect our earth for future generations.

Earth Day History

The first earth day was held on April 22, 1970. Up until 1970, inefficient automobiles and unregulated companies produced air and water pollution at a widespread level.

As the story goes, it all started with three men wanting to make a change. Senator Gaylord Nelson, Pete McCloskey, and Denis Hayes bound together to make a change.

Groups that were fighting individually against oil spills, polluting factories and power plants, toxic dumps joined together during Earth Day. This day united people from all walks of live … all with the same mission in mind … helping our planet.

By the end of 1970, the first Earth Day led to the creation of the United States Environmental Protection Agency … along with the passage of several environmental laws.

For more information about the history of Earth Day, click HERE.

Earth Day Celebration on Saturday

Earth Day is still just as prominent today as what it was 50 years ago, and so is the fight against keeping our environment clean and safe.

If you’re hoping to let your voice be heard, there's an opportunity in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend. There will be speakers, a march, organizations to get involved with, and practical actions you can take for people and our planet.

The Earth Day March will be at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids from Noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. Everyone is welcome and this is a free, family-friendly event!

WXMI

The march is a community effort! It's being held by the Grand Rapids Climate Coalition, the Urban Core Collective, the Community Collaboration on Climate Change (C4), and the Creston Neighborhood Association, with support from the City of Grand Rapids' Special Events Department.

The focus of the march is to encourage people to stand up for healthy air, as well as clean and affordable energy for all.

There will also be a panel discussion after the march with local experts on climate solutions from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Books & Mortar on Cherry Street.

“If getting out and walking in the streets isn't your thing, but you want to be part of this panel discussion. It's being hosted by one of our coalition member businesses, Books & Mortar over on Cherry Street. And we'll have a really interesting discussion there,” says co-chair of the Grand Rapids Climate Coalition, Janet Zahn.

The panel discussion will be held by State Representative Rachel Hood, Meteorologist Samantha Jacques from WZZM, and Darren Riley of JustAir.

If you can’t make either event – making steps towards helping out planet goes beyond Saturday. I asked Janet Zahn what people in West Michigan could to for our planet.

She said, “I would say the most important thing you can do is let your voice be known. your elected officials are in the office they're in to do the work for you. And I think it is an engaged community that can make a difference. So don't be shy. Talk to your city commissioners, your county commissioners, your elected officials and let them know this matters to you.”

Why a March?

This is what the organizations holding the event shared about the upcoming event on Saturday:



A march is an empowering thing you can do for our shared home. Together, our voices can make a difference.

Earth Day marches 50 years ago were mass mobilization events. Because lots of people were fed up and turned out, this country got the EPA, Clean Water Act, and other landmark legislation to protect and responsibly manage our air and water and health. But legislation and policy has done too little historically to counter the climate crisis and the environmental racism that persists today.

We desperately need bold action for our shared home—clean air, clean water, and a healthy environment—again today. Collective action, like a march, puts pressure on leaders at all levels to take actual action.

It also is a way to connect with one another and build community and solidarity.

Focus of the March

This is what the organizations holding the event shared about the upcoming event on Saturday:



We are focusing on healthy air, and clean, affordable energy for all.

Everyone deserves clean air and affordable utilities.

We are asking our elected officials to prioritize this and other environmental justice policies. Leaders at every level of government can move more quickly to prioritize and adopt clean energy.

Clean energy is critical to relieving the pollution which overburdens communities of color and move away from dirty energy that is increasingly volatile and in-affordable.

Moreover, we can't stop the worst effects of climate change without rapidly shifting to clean energy - experts agree on this.

And Michiganders want it: according to recent polling by Data for Progress and Michigan League of Conservation Voters, Michiganders overwhelmingly want clean energy.

But the utilities are moving too slowly and prioritizing their bottom line over energy justice.

Residents and ratepayers are coming together to use our voices for the health, safety, and long-term prosperity of the community.

For more information about the Grand Rapids Climate Coalition, click HERE.

