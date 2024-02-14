Black-owned popcorn business blowing up in West Michigan and beyond

HOLLAND, Mich. — FOX 17 first introduced you to Robinson's Popcorn in August 2022 on FOX 17 Unfiltered.

At that time, the black-owned business was operating out of the back of a Big Apple Bagels in Holland. Fast forward a year and a half, and their brand has completely taken off, with no signs of slowing down.

Growing up in Grand Rapids, owner Benjamin Robinson fell in love with popcorn at a young age. It was something his family used to make together before sitting down on the couch for movie nights.

Robinson said his dad's secret trick was pretty simple — just grease up a skillet to pop the kernels.

"Whatever he did to his popcorn, he kept it to himself," Robinson told FOX 17 in 2022. "One day, I may try to get that information out of (him.) He's got a taste man. He's got to taste.”

The older he got, the more Robinson realized he couldn't escape that nostalgic experience.

So, just like his father had done, Robinson shared his love for popcorn with his own children. Although this time, it wasn't just for family movie nights. He wanted to turn this into a business.

Thus, in 2018, Robinson's Popcorn was born.

"Me and my family went door to door selling T-shirts that said, 'I supported Robinson's Popcorn before they were popping.'" Robinson said. "In three weeks, we raised over %7,500. In three months, we raised over $12,000.”

It was a promising start, but didn't lead to much.

They bought a spot at Rogers Plaza in Wyoming and turned it into their storefront. While people loved the product, the profits weren't there to start.

That wasn't going to be enough to make them give up on the dream.

With the help of a business partner, Robinson was able to make a change for the better.

He moved into the kitchen of a Big Apple Bagels in Holland, selling gourmet popcorn alongside the bagels and cream cheeses.

As amazing as that opportunity what, Robinson and his family always had even high hopes for the future.

Fast forward a year and a half, Robinson's Popcorn has left Big Apple Bagels to open its own storefront in Holland, with a second location coming closer to Grand Rapids in "Pop-tober," as Robinson said.

They also have a giant advertisement on the outfield wall at LMCU Ballpark.

Plus, they sell their product in several different states now, not just locally in West Michigan.

That's not all — Robinson teased some other plans to keep their business growing, of which he couldn't share all the details quite yet.

From humble beginnings to a sweet (and savory) success, Robinson's Popcorn is the ultimate example of chasing — and achieving — the American Dream.

