Alger Heights kids set up trading post for Pokémon cards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group of neighborhood kids in Alger Heights came up with an interesting idea on how to spend their summer days outside.

“They always want more cards. New cards,” Janelle DeBlaay said about her son, Teddy, and his friend, Everett.

Teddy and Everett had the idea for a way to spend a summer afternoon in this quiet Grand Rapids neighborhood.

“Honestly, Teddy the other morning was just started hauling up a table,” DeBlaay said, “and so they were going to do Pokémon trading from, you know, hauling up a table from our basement. And I really thought they just met between the three of them.”

They grabbed their binders full of a few hundred cards each, drew up a quick sign and they were ready.

Their moms hopped on a neighborhood Facebook group and made a post.

“A couple of people have commented on it or messaged me directly saying, ‘Hey, I have a box from when I was a kid that … I'm sure they would love,'” DeBlaay said . “And then they did it. They wanted to do it the next day, and so Teddy hauled up the table again.”

The kids kept themselves busy doing something they clearly enjoy— meeting new friends and even developing some business sense in their unique approach.

Teddy’s sister Lucy isn’t a Pokémon superfan but she’s eyeing a spot on the curb for her own type of pop-up gig soon.

“Well, I've had the idea of selling jewelry for jewelry for a long time,” Lucy said. “I've already made a little bit...and I've gotten… a few orders.”

But she enjoys her time with everyone outside. It’s a great way to spend a summer day in West Michigan.

