‘A blanket to a child is a wonderful thing’: Project Linus in need of blankets for hospitalized children

(WXMI) — A local woman is crafting handmade blankets for West Michigan children in her late son’s memory. Now she’s hoping community members will be able to pitch in.

Cheryl Schaub has been making blankets for Project Linus years before she became its coordinator for the Allegan County chapter.

"A blanket to a child is a wonderful thing,” says Cheryl. “Their eyes just light up when they get it and it just provides them such a sense of comfort."

Cheryl began making blankets after Trebor, her son, lost his battle with brain cancer four years ago. He spent most of his life in and out of the hospital.

Cheryl tells us Trebor was compassionate toward other kids like him, and that inspired her to pay it forward.

"It's an amazing feeling, to be able to do something even as small as giving a blanket because it just is such a great impact on kids,” says Cheryl. “They just love it. And it just makes me feel good that I can do something to help in some way to get them through a traumatic event. And my son would have loved to have been involved with that as well. And so I know he is with me all the time."

All of Cheryl’s blankets will be dropped off at youth support organizations throughout Allegan County. They include:

Community Action House

Hungry for Christ

Love Inc.

Sleep In Heavenly Peace

Safe Harbor

Allegan Church of God Clothing Pantry

Arbor Circle

Cheryl has 600 blankets ordered but only has 50 at the moment.

Anyone wishing to lend a hand are encouraged to donate new and handmade blankets sized for babies through 18 years old.

Blankets may be dropped off at United Methodist Church in Fennville, Sharon's Quilts in Allegan, Dragonfly Quilting in Plainwell and Hawk’s Nest Restaurant in Hamilton.

Cheryl hopes there will be more drop-off sites at a later time.

Monetary donations can be made through the project’s website. Connect with Cheryl under “Find Chapters.”

Project Linus has distributed more than 7 million blankets to children across the country since 1995.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube