Four-day school week gaining in popularity, could it come to more districts in Michigan?

(WXYZ) — The idea of a shortened school week. while not the norm in Michigan, is gaining in popularity but only two districts so far in Michigan are on board.

“I like the idea of a four-day school week because school can be overwhelming for small children," said parent Ashely Soper. "But on the flip side, I work full time so a four-day school week will require additional childcare which can be problematic for myself or other households.”

Jenn Robbins says it may help parents like her who could use the three-day weekend for family trips.

“I’d be kinda lot of fun. We do a lot of camping trips throughout the year so it might be nicer for that,” said Robbins.

According to the Associated Press, almost 900 districts nationwide have transitioned their school weeks.

Big Jackson in the Northwest Lower Peninsula and Republic-Michigamme are the only districts in the state to offer the option.

Out of state, Dr. Eugene Blalock, Superintendent of North College Hill City School District in Cincinnati, Ohio says after a year of using the model they've seen good results.

“I can say and I’m very happy about this that our absenteeism dropped 21%,” said Blalock about teacher absences.

He says at one point 1/3 of teachers on average weren't showing up on a daily basis, many due to burnout. Switching to a four-day school week was primarily to support teachers.

“It was about the teachers' work/life balance and out of 100% of the teachers we had surveyed they said that their work/life balance had improved,” Blalock said.

Over the summer they also saw recruitment and retention efforts improve.

Teachers now use Mondays for planning and collaboration. Students can still come to school on Mondays if they need to and also for free meals. Regular instruction is Tuesday through Friday.

“We’re a walking school district so we do not have school buses for us and I always say this is what works for us. It may not work for a different school district," said Blalock.