Fetterman buys $343 Cameo video of ex-Rep. Santos to troll Menendez

He might have been expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives, but George Santos is trying to make sure he won’t be forgotten.

In a swift rebound, his new gig is now creating personalized videos on the Cameo platform, proudly dubbing himself "Former Congressional 'Icon'! 💅🏼"

And it didn’t take long before politicians enlisted his help to troll their colleagues.

On Monday, Sen. John Fetterman, D-PA, who has repeatedly called for Sen. Bob Menendez, D-NJ, to resign, paid $343.20 to have the “seasoned expert” on political scandals, Santos, give “Bobby from Jersey” some advice.

“Hey Bobby! Look, I don’t think I need to tell you, but these people that want to make you get in trouble and want to kick you out and make you run away, you make them put up or shut up,” Santos said in the video. “You stand your ground, sir, and don’t get bogged down by all the haters out there.”

I thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems. So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice. pic.twitter.com/y8iX55EyNi — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 4, 2023

In September, the twice-indicted Menendez pleaded not guilty to federal charges of accepting bribes, including cash and gold bars, to use his political influence for undisclosed support of Egyptian interests and local businessmen. Over half of the Senate Democratic caucus has urged the New Jersey senator to step down.

When asked about why his campaign paid for this video, Fetterman told Scripps News, “I'm sure all of you in the media, you approach experts for your opinions. So, here's an expert that has faced ethical challenges and was facing being expelled. So, I thought why not ... get his advice?”

Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives on Friday. The vote to expel him garnered 311 in favor and 114 against, surpassing the two-thirds threshold.

The Santos saga unfolded soon after his election to New York's third Congressional District last year, when a local newspaper exposed him for fabricating details about his education, employment, and ancestry.

Shortly thereafter, he was indicted for various federal offenses, including conspiring to defraud donors, fabricating his life story, lying about his wealth to Congress, misleading voters, and unlawfully obtaining unemployment benefits.

And now, he’s charging $200 for birthdays, holiday greetings, spreading gossip, or roasting anyone you'd like, accordingto his Cameo profile.

Fetterman's campaign paid more for the video because there are extra fees if you request a video to be delivered within 24 hours.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com