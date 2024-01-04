Father and son arrested in murder of pregnant Texas teen and boyfriend

A father and son in Texas have been arrested in connection with the murders of a pregnant teen and her boyfriend.

This comes more than a week after the bodies of 18-year-old pregnant woman Savanah Nicole Soto and her 22-year-old boyfriend Matthew Guerra were discovered in a San Antonio parking lot on Dec. 26. The two had gone missing just before Christmas.

Investigators believe the two were fatally shot in the head on Dec. 21 before their bodies were moved to Guerra's vehicle.

The San Antonio Police Department said 19-year old Christopher Preciado was charged with capital murder and his father, 53-year old Ramon Preciado, was charged with abuse of a corpse for helping his son move the bodies after the two were murdered.

"We do expect more charges to be pending," said San Antonio police Sgt. Washington Moscoso in a press conference. This may include charges related to the unborn baby.

Police said one of the key pieces of evidence that helped lead to the father and son's arrests was Soto's cellphone. From that, detectives found a possible location for the suspect's vehicle, and linked that to a home, where Christopher and Ramon were found.

Police believe the incident stemmed from a drug deal gone bad, but did not elaborate further.

Moscoso said a lot of misinformation had spread about the incident.

"These suspects were the only individuals that we were looking for," he clarified.

Before her death, Soto was scheduled to have an induced labor the weekend before Christmas, her family told local station KENS-TV.

An investigation remains ongoing.

