Faster Horses music festival is underway, expected to draw in 40,000 people

CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Faster Horses music festival is back with live music from some of country music’s biggest names, and it’s expected to draw in more than 40,000 people.

More than a dozen acts are set to perform throughout the three-day festival, and for the people that we spoke with, it sounds like there’s one person they are most excited to see.

“According to our girlfriends, slash wives, it’s Morgan Wallen,” Jeff Kowidz said.

“I like Morgan Wallen. I’m pretty much here for him,” Emily Pidd said.

According to law enforcement, it’s a team effort to try to ensure those attending are safe, but do they feel safe?

“I think everyone just has a passion for music, and they all want to keep everyone safe to have a good time and make good friends and have good people,” festival goers said. “So, I think everyone just wants to keep each other safe, and we’re looking out for each other.”

Cambridge Township police Chief Jeff Paterson says they sometimes get calls about over drinking and domestic situations. Because of the sheer size of the event, Paterson said they get help from the Michigan State Police, private security, Live Nation security and both the Lenawee and Jackson counties Sheriff’s Departments.

“Later this evening after the concerts get rolling, the heat sets in, they’ve had the full day…if we see somebody later on that needs help getting back to their campsite, needs medical assistance, needs direction, then we’re on it,” Paterson said. “We’re not just going to drive by and say, ‘There you go!’ We’ve lit up all the dark areas in there. This place has got a lot of portable lighting, and we’re just out there to make sure people that come here enjoy themselves.”

Lenawee County Sheriff’s Captain Jacob Pifer says he wants to see people walking in groups to keep each other safe and to simply take care of yourself.

“Have fun, but be safe,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing is look out for each other. Look out for yourself. You’ve got to make sure that you are taking care of yourself hydrating, lots of water. I realize this is a marathon not a sprint. So, make sure they’re taking a lot of water so they can make it all through Sunday.”

Live Nation has introduced “Aware Care,” which is to promote safety and to encourage fans to “enjoy mindful festivaling.” Aware team members will be identified with “Here to Help” purple T-shirts. It’s located near the pit stop just outside the north entrance to the infield campground. They consider themselves a sanctuary space with peer support staff for anyone having a difficult experience.

They also have the text program, ‘See Something? Say Something.’ They encourage you to text “Horses” to 69050 if you see something suspicious.

The festival, now in its ninth year, wraps up Sunday night with a performance by Tim McGraw.

