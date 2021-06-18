Examining the history of Juneteenth

(WXYZ) — Juneteenth was just yesterday established as a federal holiday with the signature of President Joe Biden following action in the US Congress.

Joining us for a discussion about the holiday is local Detroit historian Jamon Jordan.

"One of the things that it helps us understand is that Juneteenth is a holiday that is, really, big enough for the whole country," Jordan says. "It is the celebration of freedom. and just as there have been so many other celebrations, the whole country honors the end of World War I with Veterans Day, and the end of the Civil War with Memorial Day. Well, the end of slavery, the celebration of freedom is a day that is worthy of honor by everyone."