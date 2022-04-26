Examining the electric vehicle transformation underway at General Motors

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront report we're continuing the EV discussion in the wake of today's announcements about the North American International Auto Show and Ford's official launch of the F-150 Lightning.

Right now, we're highlighting the transformation taking place at General Motors with company President Mark Reuss. Just yesterday the company announced they were electrifying the iconic Corvette with multiple models over the next two years.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"We had a great after the bell earnings tonight, so we came in here for Quarter 1 at $4 billion with about 11.2% margin and we solidly beat the street at $2.09 versus $1.68, so it was very good and we held out outlook at $13 billion to $15 billion for the year, so we see some stability, I guess I would call it, and less variability on the chip shortage itself," Reuss says.