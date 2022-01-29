Examining the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan

(WXYZ) — With COVID-19 numbers down from their all-time high a few weeks ago, we're looking at the current state of the pandemic in Michigan in tonight's 7 UpFront segment.

Joining us to talk about it is Director of Infectious Diseases Research for Beaumont Health Dr. Matthew Sims.

"It does seem to have hit its peak, especially for hospitalizations," Sims says. "When you look at the rate of COVID we had been going sort of steadily up since July and hospitalizations in, sort of early, to mid-November had been around 300 and then it suddenly started to rise through November, so even a little before omicron got here, or maybe it was showing us that omicron was here and we didn't know it yet, though we don't really have evidence for that. And then they just continued to rise all the way through December with a slight drop around the holidays and then right afterwards started going up again. In Beaumont, we peaked at about 850 patients admitted across our system and then it sort of dropped down to around 700 and sat there for a few days, and now, for the last week or so, it's been going down about 10% every day and now we seem to be plateaued, at least for the last two days, we're hovering just above 400 admitted across our system."