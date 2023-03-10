Upcoming Batman animated series from Matt Reeves, J. J. Abrams, and Bruce Timm picked up by Amazon

Batman is heading to Amazon for his next animated series. According to Variety, Amazon has picked up the upcoming series Batman: Caped Crusader.

The series has received a two-season order from Amazon. Matt Reeves, J. J. Abrams, and Bruce Timm are executive producers for the show.

Batman: Caped Crusader was originally announced for HBO Max and Cartoon Network in May 2021. However, in August 2022, it was one of multiple animated films and television series canceled by HBO Max.

Reeves previously directed and co-wrote 2022’s The Batman, which starred Robert Pattinson as Batman/Bruce Wayne. The film also starred Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as the Riddler/Edward Nashton, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot. A sequel, The Batman Part II, is scheduled to be released in 2025. Reeves is also an executive producer for the upcoming spin-off series The Penguin, starring Farrell, as well as a series about Arkham Asylum. Both series are set to premiere on HBO Max.

Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Zoe Kravitz, left, and Robert Pattinson in a scene from "The Batman."

Abrams previously directed 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 2009’s Star Trek, and 2006’s Mission: Impossible III. He also co-created the series Felicity with Reeves, which aired on The WB from 1998-2002. In February 2021, it was announced that Abrams would produce a Superman film written by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Although Superman: Legacy, written by James Gunn, is scheduled to be released in 2025, Coates’ Superman movie is still in development.

Timm previously co-developed Batman: The Animated Series with Eric Radomski. The series starred Kevin Conroy as Batman/Bruce Wayne, and ran on Fox Kids from 1992-1995. A follow-up series, The New Batman Adventures, aired on Kids’ WB from 1997-1999. The series led to multiple animated films, including 1993’s Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, which Timm co-directed. Timm was also a producer for Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Justice League, and Justice League Unlimited, which were all set in the same universe as Batman: The Animated Series. Timm has also produced multiple films in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line.

No release date has been announced for Batman: Caped Crusader. Both The Batman and Batman: The Animated Series are currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube