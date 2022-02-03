Watch
TV marks Black History Month with provocative, creative fare

AP
This combination of photos shows promotional art for the series "Everything's Gonna Be All White," premiering Feb. 11 on Showtime, left, and "Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches," premiering Feb. 23 on HBO. (Showtime via AP, left, and HBO Max via AP)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — There's a variety of programs marking Black History Month on television.

Some shows look into the distant past to examine the roots of slavery, while others highlight the achievements of Black Americans. Freshly painful chapters such as Trayvon Martin’s death also get attention.

Among the highlights is HBO's “Frederick Douglass in Five Speeches,” with Jeffrey Wright and other actors bringing to life Douglass' 19th-century words on slavery and his own experiences. The special "Trayvon Martin: 10 Years Later,” will examine the teenager's killing in Florida and its aftermath. It will be available on the CBS News Streaming Network, Smithsonian Channel and BET.

