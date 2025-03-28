Watch Now
TICKETS ON SALE NOW: 'Hamilton' returns to DeVos Performance Hall this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Don’t throw away your shot! “Hamilton” is returning to Grand Rapids, and tickets are on sale now!

The award-winning musical celebrating the life and legacy of Alexander Hamilton is scheduled to run July 22–Aug. 3 at DeVos Performance Hall.

Featuring music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” is the winner of 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy, a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and more.

Ticket prices start at $49 with premium options starting at $229. Broadway Grand Rapids (BGR) says 40 tickets will be sold for $10 each as part of a lottery. More details will be shared at a later time.

BGR warns against fraudulent vendors and overpriced tickets. Purchase tickets only through their website or at the BGR office on Lyon Street.

