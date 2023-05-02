'The Simpsons' to parody 'Star Wars' in upcoming Disney+ animated short

Maggie Simpson will soon be heading to a galaxy far, far away. Disney+ has announced a new animated short of The Simpsons, which will parody Star Wars. Rogue Not Quite One will premiere on the streaming service on May 4.

A poster for the short was released on Tuesday, showing Maggie in space while being chased by TIE fighters. The title of the short is a parody of the 2016 Star Wars anthology film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Maggie was previously the star of the theatrical animated shorts The Longest Daycare (released in 2012 with Ice Age: Continental Drift) and Playdate with Destiny (released in 2020 with Onward). Six animated shorts based on The Simpsons have been released on Disney+ since the service launched in 2019. The first short, The Force Awakens from Its Nap (2021), also starred Maggie and parodied Star Wars.

The short will premiere on Disney+ on Star Wars Day, a day that celebrates the film and television franchise. The second season of the animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions will also premiere on the streaming service on Star Wars Day. The upcoming animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will also premiere on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4.

The Simpsons family was created by Matt Groening. The family consists of Homer (Dan Castellaneta), Marge (Julie Kavner), and their children Bart (Nancy Cartwright), Lisa (Yeardley Smith), and Maggie. The characters were first introduced in animated shorts on FOX’s The Tracey Ullman Show. The Simpsons television series was developed by Groening, James L. Brooks, and Sam Simon, and premiered on FOX in 1989. The long-running animated series is currently on its 34th season, which airs on Sundays on FOX. A film adaptation, The Simpsons Movie, was released in 2007.

Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. After the purchase, Lucasfilm released the Star Wars sequel trilogy, as well as the anthology films Rogue One and Solo. The first live action Star Wars television series, The Mandalorian, premiered on Disney+ in 2019. It was followed by The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor. The next series, Ahsoka, is scheduled to premiere in August.

